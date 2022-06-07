The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom’s currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as “cable” (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom’s currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as “cable” (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term found sellers against its 100 hour moving average earlier in the day and lower into the early US session. In an earlier post, I wrote on the inability to move above the 100 hour moving average as being more bearish. However, I also cautioned that getting below the 38.2% retracement 1.24705 was required to give the bears more control/confidence.

That move below the 38.2% retracement cannot be achieved. The low price reached 1.2481 - 11 pips above the 38.2% retracement at 1.24705.

Moreover, the price moved back above its 100 hour moving average 1.25259 (blue line in the chart above) and has pushed even higher breaking above the 200 hour moving average 1.25704.

As the Miami Sound Machine sings "Turn the beat around"

.

What now?

The move above the 100 hour MA was a clue the shorter term bias was turning more to the upside. Traders got out and pushed higher.

Now the move above the 200 hour moving average has to also be respected. Stay above is more bullish

The next upside target comes between 1.2600 and 1.26145. Recall from last week, the price traded above and below that area, but on Wednesday the price moved below and stayed below (see red numbered circles).

GBPUSD spikes higher and above the 200 hour moving average

Admittedly, there were mixed signals in the trading today.

The price initially moved to the downside and broke below the 38.2% retracement. The momentum took the price through other recent swing lows before bouncing higher.

That bounce did the right thing at the 100 hour moving average when sellers leaned against that level (blue line in the chart above). However the 2nd move to the downside could not match the first, nor get to the 38.2% retracement.

As a result, we got the spike higher.

It is now up to the buyers to keep the bullish technical bias in play above the 200 hour moving average. Time will tell. Given the volatility, it may also be a time to step away as buyers and sellers beat each other up.

However what we know at least on the break of the 100 hour moving average, the market definitely turn the beat around.. .