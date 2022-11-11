GBPUSD on the weekly chart

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom’s currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as “cable” (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom’s currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as “cable” (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term has seen the price move up 3.71% this week at current levels, which is the largest week gain going back to March 2020 covid lockdown.

Looking at the weekly chart, the pair is trading in a swing area between 1.1759 to 1.1840. The high today has reached 1.17997 (call it 1.1800). The current price is just below that natural level at 1.1796 as I type.

The 2016 low price came in at 1.1840 and that would a target level on the upside. The low from earlier this year during the week of July 10 week comes in at 1.17594. The price near 1.1800 is near the middle of that swing area (see red numbered circles).

A move to the upside going forward would have trader looking toward 1.1936 and above that 1.20507. That is the midpoint of the year's range. It is not out of the question.

In 2022. the high was reached in January at 1.37479. The low reached during the week of September 25 as PM Truss was going through the worst of her mini budget stalled at 1.03535 and bounced sharply.

It seems like a lot in a relative short amount of time and things are not so hot in the UK with the BOE saying that the economy could be in a recession for 2 years if the BOE has to keep tightening. So things are not great.

However, a higher GBP helps to lower inflation which is what the BOE needs.

Moreover, the move to 1.0350 area was more capitulation from poor fiscal policy, that was reversed. As a result, getting to 1.2000 on a corrective dollar decline, is not all that shocking in such a short period of time. I am not saying it is a guarantee, but as long as the technical bias remains positive (the 100 day MA is at 1.1659 and staying above is required to keep that bias), it is a target on a move above 1.1840 for sure.