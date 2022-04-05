GBPUSD tests swing area

The GBPUSD has moved to a new session low and in the process turned negative on the day. The price move below a upward sloping trendline near 1.3100, and looks to test a lower swing area between 1.3085 and 1.3092. The low price just reached 1.3088 and bounced modestly.

Although the USD has made a move higher in the NY session, the USD is still lower vs. the CAD (-0.22%) and NZD (-0.19%), hello and lower by -0.62% vs the AUD. However, those declines are still well off the highs for the day.

Below is the strongest to weakest of the major currencies currently.

Since the start of the US session, the greenback has seen the GBPUSD reverse earlier declines (from -0.14% to +0.14%). The USDJPY and the EURUSD has seen moves of 0.51% and 0.45% higher. The AUDUSD and the NZDUSD has moved from -1.22% to -0.62% and -0.84% vs -0.19% currently.

The strongest to weakest at the start of the NY session.