The GBPUSD has pushed higher and trades above a key swing area near 1.2064 and now looks toward the 1.2100 level. The 200 hour MA looms above 1.21216 if the 1.21000 level can be broken. Sellers have the 1.2100 level to lean against with a stop on a break above.
Close support now comes in at 1.2064 area for buyers. That level corresponds with prior swing lows going back to the end of July.
Earlier today, the low for the day did find support buyers near the low for August at 1.2002. The low today reached 1.2006 ahead of the August low and the natural support at 1.2000.
There has been some positive buying off support, but if the buyers are to take more control, they will ultimately need to extend above the 200 and 100 hour MAs above (green and blue lines).