The GBPUSD is trading near its lows for the day and looks to test:

Low from last week at 1.29729

100-day MA at 1.2960

61.8% retracement at 1.2958

As the day comes to a close, those levels will be key targets in the new trading day. If broken - and stays broken - it opens the door for more downside probing with the next target at 1.2938, followed by a swing area between 1.2845 and 1.2867.