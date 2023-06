The GBPUSD buyers are trying to make a play, but continues to have trouble at the 200 hour MA. The last three days, has seen little moves above that MA, but no momentum. IN the early US session, the price is once again pushing against that MA (it tried earlier today), but found sellers on the first look. Can the price get a shove above that MA finally and push higher? That is the key target to get to and through.

GBPUSD buyers try to extend higher