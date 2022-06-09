GBPUSD stalled against the 200 hour moving average

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union.

The GBPUSD is trading near unchanged on the day after moving down in the early European session and rallying back higher more recently. The move to the upside came as the EUR EUR The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value since then and importance in the global market has helped solidify its status as one of the most important currencies in the FX market today.Together with the USD, the currency pair is easily among the most important for forex, given its exposure into the two main economic blocs. What Factors Affects the EUR?There are several factors that affect the euro. Looking at the GBPUSD, the price high did have a limit. The 200 hour moving average at 1.25549 stalled the rally.

Recall going back to June 1, the price has been paying attention to the moving average levels (just follow the blue and green lines in the chart above).

This week, the price has traded above and below the 200 hour moving average, but has used that moving average as a barometer more bullish or bearish. Yesterday in the New York afternoon session, the price moved up to test the 200 hour moving average only to find sellers. Today', the price retested that moving average and in the process, increased the levels of importance going forward. Stay below and the price has the opportunity to push to the downside. Move above, and the buyers assume more control from a technical perspective in the short-term.

Meanwhile, in the EURGBP, the pair initially moved higher (like the EURUSD) but ran into sellers near the swing area at 0.8586 to 0.85927. The price eventually moved back belwo the 100/200 hour MAs (blue and green lines) and the selling accelerated.

The price has moved below the low for the week and below a swing area between 0.8489 to 0.84946 but is finding some stall.