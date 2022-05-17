GBPUSD support now near 1.2400

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. moved up to test the 200 hour MA in trading yesterday - closing just above the key level. The price had not closed above that MA since May 3rd, but tumbled back below the very next day.

Today, barring a collapse over the rest of the day, the pair has pushed higher and looks on track for the 2nd close above the 200 hour MA. There should also be more upside probing after the sharp fall that has seen the pair move from a January high of 1.3748 to a low of 1.21543 at the low level last week (around 1600 pip Pip In forex markets, a pip is a percentage in point or price interest point (pip), reflecting a unit of change in an exchange rate. Major currency pairs are traditionally priced to four decimal places – a pip is one unit of the fourth decimal point, or 1/100 of a cent. The exception in this case is the Japanese yen, in which a pip is one unit of the second decimal point. Pips adhere to a rate of change that may be related to a value change in a position of specific currency rates. Forex is traded often in a lot size of 100,000 units of a base currency. In this instance, a trading position of one lot experiencing a change of 1 pip would see a change in value by 10 units of currency. Understanding Pips in Forex Trading Pips can best be understood using an example of two currencies. For example, if the NZD/USD is trading at an exchange rate of 0.6800 and the rate changes to 0.6810, then the price ratio increases by 10 pips. By extending this example, if a forex trader buys 5 lots (i.e. 5 × 100,000 = 500,000) of NZD/USD, paying $650,000 and closes the position after the 10 pips' appreciation, the trader will receive $650,500 with a profit of $500 (i.e. 500,000 (5 standard lots) × 0.0010 = $500). Pips are highly relevant to forex traders given the use of leverage and trading that takes place in margin accounts, which require very small percentages of the actual purchase price as equity for a given transaction. Some retail brokers will quote currency pairs beyond the standard 4th or 2nd decimal place, instead to the 5th or 3rd decimal place. These are quoting fractional pips, known as pipettes. In forex markets, a pip is a percentage in point or price interest point (pip), reflecting a unit of change in an exchange rate. Major currency pairs are traditionally priced to four decimal places – a pip is one unit of the fourth decimal point, or 1/100 of a cent. The exception in this case is the Japanese yen, in which a pip is one unit of the second decimal point. Pips adhere to a rate of change that may be related to a value change in a position of specific currency rates. Forex is traded often in a lot size of 100,000 units of a base currency. In this instance, a trading position of one lot experiencing a change of 1 pip would see a change in value by 10 units of currency. Understanding Pips in Forex Trading Pips can best be understood using an example of two currencies. For example, if the NZD/USD is trading at an exchange rate of 0.6800 and the rate changes to 0.6810, then the price ratio increases by 10 pips. By extending this example, if a forex trader buys 5 lots (i.e. 5 × 100,000 = 500,000) of NZD/USD, paying $650,000 and closes the position after the 10 pips' appreciation, the trader will receive $650,500 with a profit of $500 (i.e. 500,000 (5 standard lots) × 0.0010 = $500). Pips are highly relevant to forex traders given the use of leverage and trading that takes place in margin accounts, which require very small percentages of the actual purchase price as equity for a given transaction. Some retail brokers will quote currency pairs beyond the standard 4th or 2nd decimal place, instead to the 5th or 3rd decimal place. These are quoting fractional pips, known as pipettes. Read this Term decline).

More specifically from a technical perspective, looking at the hourly chart above, after consolidating over the 1st few hours in the Asian session, the price started to push higher toward the end the session and into the European session. The price moved above the 50% midpoint of the move down from the May high to the May low at 1.23957. It also moved above a swing high ceiling between 1.2400 and 1.24107.

That area -between 1.23957 and 1.24107 - is now a key support/risk defining level for traders looking for more upside probing for the pair (see red numbered circles). That area was initially a low on April 28. Then after breaking below on May 5, it became a ceiling on that day along with swing highs on May 9 and May 12.

The price of the GBPUSD going forward should not move below that level IF the buyers are to start to take back more control after the sharp fall in 2022.

On the topside, other targets include 1.2502, 1.2566 and 1.2601 to 1.26145. The high price May 4 reached up to 1.2637. All those levels are in play going forward.

Taking a broader look at the daily chart, the May high is just a modest bounce off of the range for 2021. If the buyers are to take more control from a longer run perspective, getting above that high in May is a key target. There is a swing area near that level between 1.2634 and 1.26737. Move above that area, and the next target would be the 38.2% retracement of the 2022 trading range which cuts across at 1.27623. That is a minimum corrective target if the buyers are to be serious about the correction, and potentially taking back control from the dollar bulls in 2022 (i.e. the pendulum starts to swing the other way).

So there is a lot of room to probe with the current price at 1.2484 up to the 38.2% retracement 1.27623 if the decline is over and a more solid corrective move is being initiated. However, watch the 1.2400 area on the downside. That level must hold support going forward.

GBPUSD on the daily chart