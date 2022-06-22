GBPUSD moves up to test its 50% retracement

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term - like other pairs - has seen a run lower and move back higher helped by the Fed chair comments.

The move back to the upside has taken the price back above the 200 and 100 hour moving averages at 1.2212 and 1.2262 respectively. The high price has reached up to retest the 50% retracement of the move down from the May 27 high. That level comes in at 1.22995 (call it 1.2300). Recall from yesterday, the price moved above that level only to fail and move back to the downside. Recall from last week the price moved above that level on 2 separate occasions in each break also failed.

Nevertheless get above the 50% retracement and the bias turns more bullish. Traders will look for more upside momentum with the high price from yesterday at 1.2323 as the next target to get to and through. Move above that level opens the door for further upside momentum. More importantly it establishes the 50% retracement as the new risk defining level.