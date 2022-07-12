GBPUSD retraces the declines on the day

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term moved to the lowest level for the year and the lowest low going back to March 26, 2020 in the . him early European session. The low price reached 1.08066, just above the natural support at 1.1800, before moving back to the upside.

Yesterday the price closed at 1.18886. The high price just reached 1.1902 and in the process is testing the 38.2% retracement of the move down from last Friday's high. The price also trades within a swing area between 1.1898 and 1.19083 (the Asian session high for the day).

Move above those levels and the 50% of the same move to the downside cuts across at 1.19308. The more important falling 100 hour moving average is at 1.19496.

On the downside now, traders will be watching the low from last week at 1.18753 as close support. Below that and the 1.18589 level would be eyed ahead of the extreme for the day, week and going back to March 2020.

In summary, the price break lower today failed.

Having said that there is work to do on the topside if the buyers are to take back more control. The price has moved down from a high price near 1.2331 on June 27 to the low price today at 1.1806. That is a move of around 525 pips in 12 trading days. As a result, a corrective move higher cannot be ruled out and is playing out in trading today. Get above 1.19083 and there should be more upside momentum.