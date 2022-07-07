GBPUSD's rally stalled near 100 hour MA/50% of the week

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term initially moved higher on the word of Boris Johnson's imminent resignation (relief from the constant barrage?). The price rise, however, had it's limits.

The high price reached back above the 1.2000 natural resistance level, reaching a high of 1.20207. That took the price above its 100 hour moving average at the time at 1.20193, and the 50% midpoint of the week's trading range at 1.20196. However, a break by 1 pip or so of those dual technical levels could not be sustained. In fact sellers leaned, and quickly push the price back to the downside. The price has reached a North American session low of 1.1947. The current price is trading at 1.1960.

Looking at the hourly chart above, the swing low from last week stalled at 1.1975. A swing low going back to June 15 stalled at 1.19876. The 38.2% retracement of the move down this week comes in at 1.19855. Getting above all those levels and the falling 100 hour moving average at 1.20155 currently, would be needed to give the buyers some needed confidence. Absent that and the sellers remain in control.

On the downside, the price action over the last 2 days has seen the price move above and below the swing low from June 14 at 1.1933. In trading today, the price moved back above that level, and stayed above on the dip in the early European session (a small positive in a bearish market). Moving below 1.1933 is the next downside target.

Get below would put the price in the lower extreme area with the low from Tuesday at 1.1898, and the low from yesterday at 1.1875 as the next downside targets.