The GBPUSD moved below the 100 hour moving average late in the day yesterday after a break above a failed. In trading today in the Asian session, the high found the sellers against that moving average, and it gave the sellers the go-ahead to push to the downside.

That move to the downside has taken the price below the low price from yesterday near 1.2421 and also below an old swing area on the daily chart between 1.24228 and 1.2447. If the sellers can stay below those levels, sellers can push down toward 1.2388 – 1.2397 area.