GBPUSD tests its May 2022 low

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term is down for the 4th consecutive day, and in the process, the pair has moved to test the swing low from May 13 (and low for the year) at 1.21543.

The low price for the day has reach 1.2160 so far.

The low price from May 13, 2022 was the lowest level since May 18, 2020 when the price bottomed at 1.20705.

A move below 1.21543 would open up the door for a move toward that May 2020 low.

Key level for the GBPUSD on the daily chart.

Drilling to the hourly chart, the price action today initially found Asian session support near 1.2260. That level was the swing low going back to May 9. The subsequent bounce saw the price reenter a swing area between 1.2288 to 1.2302. The high price on a corrective move stalled right at the 1.2300 natural resistance level Resistance Level A trading resistance or resistance level reflects a given price that acts as a temporary ceiling for an asset. In its most basic form, this level pressures an asset's price from rising above it, either acting as an outright barrier or exerting pressure in doing so.This pressure is due to a growing number of sellers who wish to sell at the particular price at a defined resistance level. Resistance levels can either be temporary constructs, longer-lasting ones, or purely psychological. As a result, several factors can control resistance levels or cause these to change over time. In terms of technical analysis, a simple resistance level can be calculated by drawing a line along the highest highs for the time period being considered. Resistance differs notably from support levels, which operate inversely. Understanding the Basics of Resistance LevelsResistance levels do not have to only be flat lines, but can also represent slanted pricing levels relative to trend lines. There are both simplistic and advanced ways to calculate resistance levels and doing so forms the foundation of technical analysis. Any asset trader can map out their strategies or place stop-loss orders in line with resistance levels. A resistance level equates to the price at which enough traders intend to sell the particular asset, thereby outnumbering the buyers in terms of volume.As soon as price reaches this potential resistance, the number of sellers increase, preventing price from increasing further. Resistance presents itself across all timeframes, generally speaking, the higher the timeframe, the stronger these levels manage to hold. Read this Term (the high reached 1.22998) and just below the high of the swing area (see red circles in the chart below). The price has been trending to the downside since that successful test.

What now?

Seller are in full control.

If the buyers are to take back more control getting above the 38.2% retracement of that last leg to the downside at 1.22137 and then the 50% of that last move at 1.22302 would be upside targets to get to and through and give dip buyers against the lows some comfort. Absent that, and the buyers are simply not winning. The sellers are still in firm control.

GBPUSD test 2022 swing lows