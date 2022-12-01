GBPUSD rises above the 200 day MA

The GBPUSD has broken above the 200 day MA at 1.21529. The move above the moving averages the first since mid-January. A close above the moving average today would be the first since September 2021. The high price has extended to 1.2201 just above the natural resistance at 1.2200.

Looking at the daily chart, the swing highs from August reached 1.22787 and 1.22929. Those would be the next target on further upside momentum off the daily chart.

Close risk on the daily chart is now the 200 day moving average at 1.21529. Stay above is more bullish.