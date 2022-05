GBPUSD falls to the lowest level since May 2020

The price of GBPUSD is trading to a new session low as the US stock trading works toward another weak close.

The GBPUS has moved to a new low of 1.2236 and in the process has moved to the lowest level since May 28, 2020. Other swing level targets from the daily chart come in at 1.21618 and 1.20705. Those were swing lows from April and May 2020..