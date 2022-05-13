GBPUSD failed on a break to new lows today

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term fell to a new day and week low of 1.21543. The move lower took out the low from yesterday at 1.2165. Going back further, the break also took the price below the swing low going back to May 22, 2020 at 1.21591.

However, momentum could not be sustained on those breaks, and the price has since moved back above those broken levels and currently trades at 1.2208.

Is the failure a reason to buy?

Yesterday, the May 22, 2020 low found the buyers. Today, the price moved higher in the Asian session and into the early European session before rotating back to the downside. Nevertheless, support buyers tried to hold above those levels only to give way.

That break should've led to increased selling momentum. However, it did not. As a result, traders can lean again, cross your fingers, and hope for a Friday corrective rally after the move lower this week.

On the topside, moving above the high for the day at 1.2231 followed by the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the Monday high at 1.22501 would give buyers some added comfort. The falling 100 hour moving average at 1.22767 and the 50% midpoint of the week's trading range just above that level at 1.22798 would also be indicative of a market that has bottomed and poised for more corrective probing.

Taking a look at the daily chart, also watch the 1.2260 to 1.22653 area. Those levels represent swing lows going back to the end of June 2020. Earlier this week, the price held support against those levels before giving way on Wednesday. Move back above would be a positive development for short-term traders in the GBPUSD. Below

The GBPUSD on the daily chart is testing the swing lows 2020

Admittedly, if the failure is a bottom, the buyers are not out of the woods. They are simply trying to catch what has been a falling knife (See daily chart) with risk defined against some multi-year lows. If the price can't get above 1.2260-65. If the price can't get and stay above the 100 hour MA and 50% of the week's range, the buyers are not winning.

So keep that mindset in mind. This is just a shot. Shots miss too (as evidence of the failed break on the downside today).