GBPUSD falls to the swing area on the daily chart

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom’s currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as “cable” (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom’s currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as “cable” (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term is trading to its lowest level since July 2020, and in the process has reached a swing area target between 1.2634 and 1.2674 (see red numbered circles in the chart above - see post from yesterday). The price is trading at 1.2669 just above the low for the day 1.2662.

The buyers should have some cause for pause within the area but at 40 pips wide, there is some room to the downside swing level (at 1.2634). A move below 1.2634, however, should lead to more sellers on stops. The next target would be the 61.8% of the move up from the 2020 low at 1.24936 on the daily chart.

Looking at the hourly chart, from the high just three days ago at 1.30897, the price has moved about 430 pips from that level. The momentum lower was kickstarted after breaking below the April 13 swing low at 1.29710. There have been little in the way of corrective moves from the tumble lower. The move higher off of yesterday's low was the largest correction (around 77 pips). Even still, that correction could not reach the 38.2% retracement of the last trend leg down at 1.27799 (see hourly chart below). The high price reached 1.27719 today before rotating back to the down side.

In the short term, traders will now watch the low price from yesterday at 1.26961 (call it 1.2700) as a close risk level. Stay below keeps the sellers firmly in control. Move above that level and there could be some dip buying especially off of the swing area target on the daily chart. Putting in another way, if the buyers can't get above that level, they are not winning, and continue to lose in the trend move lower.

GBPUSD as moved 430 pips in last three days

PS The price is trading at a new session low at 1.2656 as I type.