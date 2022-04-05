GBPUSD erases gains on the day

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. traded higher in the early NA session and in doing so moved away from it's 200 hour MA at 1.31342. The high price reached 1.3166. That got with 6 or so pips of the swing high from March 31 at 1.31689.

The Brainard more hawkish comments stalled that rise and sent the GBPUSD price lower (higher USD). The pair erased the gains for the day (the close yesterday was at 1.31123). The low on the reversal reached 1.31111.

The price has seen a rebound and now trades between the 200 hour MA at 1.31134 and 100 hour MA at 1.31256. The current price is at 1.3130. A move back above the MAs would muddy the waters again. Move below the lower 100 hour MA now (and stay below) would give the sellers more control.

Needless, to say the volatility Volatility In terms of trading, volatility refers to the amount of change in the rate of an index or asset, such as forex, commodities, stocks, over a given time period. Trading volatility can be a means of describing an instrument's fluctuation. For example, a highly volatile stock equates to large fluctuations in price, whereas a low volatile stock equates to tepid fluctuations in price. Overall, volatility is an important statistical indicator used by many parties, including financial traders, analysts, and brokers. Volatility can be an important determinant in developing trading systems, protocols, or regulations.In the retail space, traders can be successful in both low and high volatile environments, however the strategies employed are often different depending upon volatility. Is Volatility Good or Bad? In the forex space, lower levels of volatile across currency pairs offer less surprises, movements, and are suited to certain types of individuals such as position traders.By extension, high volatile pairs are attractive for many day traders. This is due to rapid and strong movements, which collectively offer the potential for higher profits.However, the risk associated with such volatile pairs are manifold. Of note, volatility with instruments or indices can and do change over time. There can be periods when even highly volatile instruments show signs of flatness, with price not really making headway in either direction. For example, certain months in the summer are associated with low trading volatility.Too little volatility is just as problematic for markets as too much. Too much volatility can instill panic and create its own issues, such as liquidity constraints.A famous example of this are considered Black Swan events, which have historically roiled currency and equity markets. is elevated as the markets react.

A quick look around other markets:

US stocks are mostly lower

Dow industrial average is trading marginally lower by five point -0.01%

S&P index is -16.5 points or -0.36% at 4566.50

NASDAQ index is down -187 points or -1.3% at 14344

Russell 2000 is down -24 point and points or -1.19% at 2070.55

In the US debt market, yields are surging to the upside:

two year 2.516% +9 point to two basis points

10 year 2.545%, +14.8 basis points

30 year, 2.578%, +12.0 basis points

The 10 yield is looking to test the high from last week at 2.557%

US 10 year yield is trading near highs from last week