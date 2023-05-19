The major European indices closed higher on the day and higher for the week.

German DAX closes at a new all-time high

For the German DAX, a close the week at 16275.37. That was good enough for the highest close on record surpassing the previous high close value from January 5, 2022 at 16271.75. The high intraday level was broken today at 16290.19 on its way to a intraday high of 16331.94, but the price could not sustain the momentum and closed below that old high. Nevertheless, there is a new all-time high to go with the new all-time high closing level.

For the trading day, the major indices in Europe all closed higher:

German DAX rose 112 points or 0.69% at 16275.37

Frances CAC 45.07 points or 0.61% at 7491.97

UK's FTSE 100 rose 14.59 points or 0.19% at 7756.88

Spain's Ibex rose 38.40 points or 0.42% at 9251.51

Italy's FTSE MIB rose 284.68 points or 1.05% at 27520.33

for the trading week: