The US CPI will be released at 8:30 AM ET tomorrow with the focus on things like the services CPI ex shelter. That measure of inflation was outlined by SF Fed Pres Mary Daly. See post HERE.

I speak to that measure of inflation in the morning forex report, along with technical looks at the EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF and the USDCAD.

What is the price action saying?

What are the technicals telling us?

Watch and learn.