Gold trades below its 200 hour MA

The price of gold has moved back below the natural support level at $1900 after trading as high as $1931.47.

The low price has reached $1888.71. The current price is trading at $1895.33. That is still up $6.26 or 0.33% but well of its high levels.

Looking at the hourly chart above, the price has also dipped back below its 200 hour moving average of $1899.66 and the 38% retracement of the move up from the February low at the same level. That increases the levels importance going forward. Stay below keeps the sellers in more control.