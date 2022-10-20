Let's face it.... the markets are really sensitive and that leads to weak hands on the upside and the downside.
Fed's Harker brought the markets back to reality saying that inflation will be around 4% next year and 2024 at 2.5%. Both are probably above the bulls expectations who see inflation moving down.
Josh Brown, put things into perspective on CNBC saying a year ago, we could draw a picture of an ape and sell it for $600,000. That was the money sloshing around. So... yes the story line has changed and so has the markets sensitivity to the ebbs and flows.
The S&P is trading back in negative territory now at 3691.72. That index is still up on the week and also above the 200 week MA at 3606 area.
is at 10706, up 26 points ro 0.34%, but well off the high at 10837. Nasdaq
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world's first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange's financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
The Dow is up 68 points at 30491 after trading as high as 30823.
The 10 year yield is at 4.182%, up 5.3 basis points.
The is back retesting the key 100 hour MA at 0.9798. The current price is at 0.9802 EURUSD
The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others.
The GBPUSD has moved back below its 100 hour MA at 1.1277. The price trades at 1.1254. The USDCAD which reached into a lower swing area between 1.3637 to 1.3666 is back at 1.3725 and retesting the 50% of the October range at 1.37397