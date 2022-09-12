EUR/USD has had a few dips under parity but so far has shown resilience from under 1.

Analysts at Scotiabank have highlighted a close-by topside level to watch for significance in consolidating a bullish technical picture.

EUR(/USD) ... price dynamics remain positive for the pair, which maintains the strong, short-term uptrend that developed earlier last week

We see support at 1.0050/55 intraday

Solid gains above the 1.02 area would be technically bullish from a medium-term point of view

EUR/USD topped out under 1.02 on Monday, but keep an eye on above there say Scotia: