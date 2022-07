The Bank of America is seeing the USDCAD as a buy (see post here). But what does that trade idea look like from a technical perspective? Does it make sense? What is the risk? What is the reward?

I take a look at the levels from an hourly and daily chart perspective to see if I agree from a technical perspective. Watch the video to see if it is a thumbs up trade idea or a thumbs down trade idea.

USDCAD forming a head and shoulder? That would be bullish