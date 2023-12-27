The major European indices have gotten off to a modest positive start in the shortened holiday week of trading. Most of the indices were closed yesterday and also on Monday.

Snapshot of the closing levels shows:

  • German DAX, +0.21%
  • France CAC, +0.04%
  • UK FTSE 100 +0.36%
  • Spain's Ibex +0.10%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +0.12%

As European traders look to exit, US indices are modestly higher:

  • Dow Industrial Average up 65.32 points or 0.17% at 37610.54
  • S&P index is up 1.04 points or 0.02% at 4775.67
  • Nasdaq index is up 1.80 points or 0.01% at 15076.22

US yields are trading lower.

  • 2-year yield 4.262%, -2.7 basis points
  • 5-year yield 3.819% -5.4 basis points
  • 10-year yield 3.818% -6.7 basis points
  • 30-year yield 3.973% -7.0 basis points

In the forex market, the CHF is the strongest of the major currencies. The USD and CAD are leading the way to the downside.

forex