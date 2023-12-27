The major European indices have gotten off to a modest positive start in the shortened holiday week of trading. Most of the indices were closed yesterday and also on Monday.
Snapshot of the closing levels shows:
- German DAX, +0.21%
- France CAC, +0.04%
- UK FTSE 100 +0.36%
- Spain's Ibex +0.10%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.12%
As European traders look to exit, US indices are modestly higher:
- Dow Industrial Average up 65.32 points or 0.17% at 37610.54
- S&P index is up 1.04 points or 0.02% at 4775.67
- Nasdaq index is up 1.80 points or 0.01% at 15076.22
US yields are trading lower.
- 2-year yield 4.262%, -2.7 basis points
- 5-year yield 3.819% -5.4 basis points
- 10-year yield 3.818% -6.7 basis points
- 30-year yield 3.973% -7.0 basis points
In the forex market, the CHF is the strongest of the major currencies. The USD and CAD are leading the way to the downside.