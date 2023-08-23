The major indices all closed higher today led by the Nasdaq index ahead of Nvidia earnings after the close. Will the earnings season end on a high note or a low note? The earnings release is expected to be at around 4:20 PM ET with estimates of $2.09 EPS on revenues of $11.224 billion.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average rose 185.34 points or 0.54% at 34474.18

S&P index rose 48.58.41.11 percent at 4436.12

NASDAQ index rose 215.15 points or 1.59% at 13721.02

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 19.19 points or 1.04% at 1870.02

Gains today were helped by lower rates:

2 year yield 4.966% -7.0 basis points

5 year yield 4.364%, -11.6 basis points

10 year yield 4.187% -14.0 basis points

30 year yield 4.262%, -14.9 basis points

The USD which was higher at the US session open, is ending the day lower, only "out sold" by the GBP. The strongest of the currencies was the AUD today.

The strongest to weakest of the major currencies

In other markets: