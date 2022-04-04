The major US stock indices are closing higher with the NASDAQ index leading the way. The Dow 30 lagged.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average up 103.67 points or 0.3% at 34921.95

S&P index up 36.76 points or 0.81% at 4582.63

NASDAQ index up 271.06 points or 1.90% 14532.56

Russell 2000 up 4.32 points or 0.21% at 2095.44

The major indices are all closing higher for the second consecutive day. The S&P sector gainers included:

communications +2.8%

consumer discretionary +2.3%

technology +1.9%

The laggards today included:

healthcare -0.8%

utilities -0.8%

financials -0.4%

Looking at the NASDAQ index on the daily chart, recall from last week the high prices a stalled just ahead of the falling 100 day moving average. That 100 day average currently comes in at 14585.46. The closing price today comes in at 14532 around 53 points away from that level. Like last week, getting above the 100 day moving average followed by the 200 day moving average up at 14732.65 would increase the bullish bias.

NASDAQ index is getting closer to the falling 100D MA