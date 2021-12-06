The major US stock indices are closing the session with varied gains. The major three indices was led by the Dow. The Russell 2000 which has been beaten down the most from all time highs, had the best gains for the day. The Nasdaq index which is 6% off the all time high, lagged but still rose 0.93% on the day.

All the S&P sectors rose on the day with consumer staples, industrials and communication services leading the way.

The Dow industrial average moved briefly above the 50 day moving average at 35297.19 (see chart below), but ended up closing between the 50 day moving average above and the 100 day moving average below at 35142.78. Tomorrow traders will be eyeing the moving average levels for bias clues

Dow industrial average

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 646.95 points or 1.87% at 35227.02

S&P index rose 53.24 points or 1.17% at 4591.68

NASDAQ index rose 139.69 points or 0.93% that 15225.16

Russell 2000 index rose 44.17 points or 2.05% that 2203.47

Some of the bigger winners today included:

Rivian Automotive, +11.57%

AliBaba, +10.44%

Airbnb +8.46%

United Airlines plus a .32%

American Airlines +7.8%

Uber +7.36%

lyft +6.28%

Delta +6.02%

Twitter +5.66%

Losers today included:

Moderne up -13.49%

Novavax, -11.6%

Pfizer -5.12%

Chewy, -5.02%

AMD, -3.44%

Game Stop, -2.98%

Nvidia -2.14%

Crowdstrike, -1.19%

snowflake -1.05%