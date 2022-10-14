The major US indices are trading higher in early trading, continuing the advance seen yesterday which saw initially a sharp move lower that saw the S&P test the 50% of the range since the pandemic low at 3505. The price bounced higher and retook the 200 week MA at 3600. The S&P is now close to 90 points above that key 200 week MA barometer. Buyers survive the selling onslaught (at least for now) Phew!.
The snapshot of the major indices 5 minutes into the open shows:
- Dow industrial average up 205.24 points or 0.68% at 30243.97
- S&P index up 21.8 points or 0.59% at 3691.69
- NASDAQ index up 56.65 points or 0.53% at 10705.80
- Russell 2000+12.06 points or 0.70% at 1740.47
in the US debt market:
- 2 year yield 4.42%, -3.0 basis point
- 10 year 3.915%, -3.8 basis points
- 30 year 3.924%, -0.8 basis points
in other markets:
- spot gold is trading down $13.50 or -0.81% at $1652.51
- spot silver is down $0.28 or -1.5% at $18.57
- WTI crude oil is trading down $1.60 at $87.53
- bitcoin is trading at $19,693. The high price reached $19,947. The low price today reached $19,345
in the forex:
- The EURUSD is roughly trading between its 100 hour moving average below at 0.9720 and its 200 hour moving average above at 0.97866. There have been modest moves above and below those moving averages, but the failures on the breaks fairly quickly. The pair trades at 0.9745 between the levels currently
- The GBPUSD tried to move below its 200 hour moving average 1.11902, but bounced up to 1.1287 in early US trading. Since then the price has returned back to the 200 hour moving average as PM Truss press conference seems to have disappointed. The current prices trading at 1.1194 just above the 200 hour moving average at 1.11902
- The USDJPY continues to move to the upside currently trading at 147.95 just below the 148.00 level. This week the price extended above the Bank of Japan intervention level at 145.90, and has not looked back.. The swing high price going back to August 1998 reached 147.982. That level is being tested right now. A move above would take the pair to the highest level since August 1990