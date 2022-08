The last week, the major US stock indices have seen the price come off the short covering boil and return between the shorter term 100 and 200 hour MA. Today the prices are higher and that took the indice more toward the middle of those MA ranges.

Often ahead of a key event, traders will take the price toward these neutral areas as a way to keep both the bullish and bearish options open.

With Jackson Hole Symposium getting underway, the market is hoping for the next shove