Yesterday the FOMC raise rates by 25 basis points increased their expectations for rate rises in 2022 to 7 from 3 in December. The US stocks rallied as shorts squeezed, and perhaps traders were encouraged by the Fed's aggressiveness. They are now on par with the analysts. That is a thought at least.

Nevertheless, the market have been oversold and the two day surge (S&P rose 4.4% and NASDAQ rose 6.8%), is what can happen. So onto today, the snapshot of the market 11 minutes into the opening it is showing:

Dow industrial average -103.79 points or -0.3% at 33959.32

S&P index -11.04 points or -0.25% at 4346.81

NASDAQ index -49.13 points or -0.37% 13387.42

Russell 2000-2.54 points or -0.13% at 2028.17

Of interest at technically, is that in the S&P index, the price rise yesterday stalled just ahead of its falling 200 hour moving average currently at 4359.70. Back on March 3, the price also tested that 200 hour moving average only to find willing sellers against that level. Going back to February 9 of February 10, the pair briefly moved above the 200 hour moving average only to find sellers quickly thereafter.

If the prices is to go higher, getting above the 200 hour moving average is a major step from a technical perspective. Absent that and buyers could easily turn to sellers and force the price back down toward the 100 hour moving average currently at 4290.43 (blue line in the chart below).

S&P index stalled against its 200 hour moving average

In other markets a snapshot currently shows:

Spot gold is up $15.96 or 0.83% at $1943.42

Spot silver is up $0.31 or 1.24% $25.40

WTI crude oil is pushing $102 at $101.96. That's up $6.93 or 7.29%. Buyers are back in.

The price of bitcoin is trading just under $41,000 at $40,996.08

Wheat futures are trading up $0.10 at $10.81. The price traded as low as $10.31 before rebounding to an intraday high of $10.86

Corn futures are up $0.21 at $7.51

In the US debt market, the yields are modestly changed:

two year 1.943%, unchanged

10 year 2.172%, -1.8 basis points

30 year 2.451%, -0.6 basis points

IN the Forex, the AUD remains the strongest and the GBP remains the weakest after they raise rates by 25 basis points but expressed some hesitancy. The USD is little changed vs the JPY, CHF, CAD, up vs the GBP and down vs the EUR, AUD and NZD.

The strongest to weakest of the major currencies