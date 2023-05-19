The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are trading higher but off premarket implied levels. Nvidia which has been a big gainer (rose $15 or 5% yesterday) is trading down by -$2.90 or -0.90%. Surprise surprise.

PS Nvidia shares are still up 10.4% this week. Alphabet shares are outperforming trading higher by $2.53 or 2.07%. Alphabet shares are up 6.77% this week after rising by 11.31% last week.

The snapshot of the market currently shows:

The S&P index is above the 4200 natural resistance level and also extending above the 100-week moving average at 4201.17. A close above that level would be the 1st close above since the August 15, 2022 trading week (see blue line in the chart below)

S&P test sits at 100 week moving average

In the US at that market:

2-year yield 4.329% +6.1 basis points

5-year yield 3.770% +7.3 basis points

10-year yield 3.705% +5.7 basis points

30 year yield 3.947% +4.7 basis points

The expectations for the Fed Funds rate in January 2024 are still showing easing but are up from lows that extended toward 4.25%. The current implied rate is about 4.68%.