The major US indices are closing with mixed results. The Dow industrial average was the biggest winner with a gain of 0.71%. The NASDAQ index fell and the S&P index rose by equal 0.19% amounts.

Home Depot and Walmart announced earnings before the opening and they both rose sharply. Home Depot is closing up $12.95 or 4.12% at 327.56. Walmart meanwhile rose $6.78 or 5.11% to $139.38.

The Dow laggards today included 3M, salesforce and Intel.

In addition to Walmart and Home Depot, the biggest Dow gainers included Walgreens, Nike, Dow Chemicals.

Meme stocks were also big gainers today:

  • Bed Bath and Beyond rose 29.06%
  • Express rose 11.96%
  • Koss rose 8.21%
  • GameStop rose 6.3%

A look at the final numbers for the major indices shows:

  • Dow industrial average rose 239.55 points or 0.71% to 34152.00
  • S&P index rose 8.04 points or 0.19% to 4305.19
  • NASDAQ index fell -25.49 point or -0.19% to 13102.56
  • Russell 2000 fell -0.816 points or -0.04% to 2020.52

The Dow industrial average closed above its 200 day moving average for the 2nd day in a row. The S&P index moved up to test its 200 day moving average at 4326.18, but fell just short of that key moving average level.

S&P index tests its 200 day moving average