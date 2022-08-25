Recall from yesterday, the 4 PM London fixing saw the dollar move lower.

EURUSD moves back to parity into London fixing

Looking at the EURUSD it moved above the 0.99515 swing low going back to July and raced up to the 100 hour MA.

Today, the price for the EURUSD moved back below the 100 hour MA and returned to the 0.99515 level (the low reached 0.99548), and we are seeing a rotation back to the upside. The lower 100 hour MA has been broken at 0.9976 and the price is moving back to the parity level at 1.0000. A move above that level will have traders looking toward the 38.2% at 1.0015.

The GBPUSD is also moving higher after it fell below its 100 hour MA but stalled. The price is back above the 100 hour MA.

GBPUSD moves back above the 100 horu MA