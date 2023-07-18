The Dow industrial average is working on a six-day winning streak. The NASDAQ and S&P have been up 5 of the last 6 days coming into today. All 3 indices are higher today with the Dell industrial average and the NASDAQ index now both up over 1%. The S&P is up 0.83%.

Looking at the daily chart of the NASDAQ index, its next target area comes between 14504.82 and 14666.73. The current price trades at 14388.98. Move above that level puts the pair in the upper extremes reached in 2021.

NASDAQ index is moving toward the next upside target area

Suddenly there are some analysts who are not talking about overpriced to earnings, but about expectations for higher earnings next year that justifies the levels.

The Microsoft news today that they will charge $30 for AI tool in the Office (and that it will be well worth it), has shares of Microsoft up 5.09%. There are 200-300 million Office subscribers.