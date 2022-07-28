NASDAQ index backs off from 38.2% retracement

The NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world's first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange's financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. Read this Term index moved to a high yesterday of 12081.73. That was short of the high price from July 22 at 12093.02. Both were also short of the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the March 29 high at 12124.37.

Today the high price reached 12080.16 just below the high from yesterday.



Needless to say, the sellers have been able to keep the lid on the NASDAQ index below the 38.2% retracement which puts into question the buyers conviction. With the highs below the retracement, the correction is a plain-vanilla variety in what remains a more bearish market. Getting back above the 38.2% retracement and staying above is required to give the buyers more confidence and more control. A break above would have traders looking toward the swing hi from June 2 which cut across at 12320.12.

The good news for buyers - despite the headwinds from the retracement above - is the low price prices from July 18 and July 26 did find support buyers near the rising 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart above). Ahead of that MA level, there is higher support today at 11754, and then 11677 and 11635 (swing levels going back to June 9, June 27, and July 8).

For now though, the sellers have the better hand and control.