The NASDAQ index is training to new session lows and in the processes currently down around -1.15%. That decline matches the previous 2 day declines -1.14% and 1.15% respectively.

NASDAQ shares are down -7.14% for the month is its worst performance since December 1 the index fell -8.73%

Steady as she falls....

Nasdaq is down -1.5% for the 3rd day in a row.