NASDAQ index tests its 100 hour moving average

The NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world's first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange's financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. Read this Term index is up 413 points or 3.27% at 12978. Looking at the hourly chart, that takes price above its 100 hour moving average at 12946 for the 1st time since April 5. Stay above that moving average is the best case scenario for the buyers. The next upside target would be the 38.2% retracement 13139.74 of the move down from the March 29 high price.

There is some stall as the price moves down to 12951 as I type. The high price reached 12985.01.

The S&P index is also testing its 100 hour moving average at 4296.15. The high price reached 4307.66 but has backed off to 4297 currently. That is just above the 100 hour MA line going into the close.

Tomorrow is shaping up as an important bias defining day for the broader stock indices with the Nasdaq and S&P both near influential 100 hour MA levels at the end of day. If the price can go higher tomorrow it gives buyers more confidence. If it fails, the dead cat bounce might be over quickly.