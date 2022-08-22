The USD is making new highs as London/European traders exit for the day. Apart from the AUDUSD, the other major currencies are trading at new session high.

EURUSD falls to a new session low
  • The GBPUSD also moved to a new year low below 1.1759 and in the process is trading at the lowest level since the March 2020 lows on the pandemic lockdown. During that period, the price were found to 1.14083. The low price just reached 1.17409. So there is a lot of room to roam. An interim level might be 1.16377 which was a swing low from March 25, 2020.
GBPUSD falls to a new 2022 low

The USDJPY moved back up after testing some swing lows from Friday at 136.714. The price is there move above a player swing area between 137.37 and 137.456. Stay above keeps the buyers firmly in control. Other support comes between 136.91 and 137.152.

USDJPY moves to a new high going to July 22