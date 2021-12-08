The USD is making new dollar lows vs the EUR, CHF, AUD and NZD.

EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term:

The EURUSD has moved above the swing high from last Friday at 1.13332 and next looks toward the Thursday high at 1.13469. Move above that, and the Wednesday high at 1.13589.

USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world’s sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world’s reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world’s sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world’s reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. Read this Term:

The USDCHF moved down to test the near converged 100/200 hour MAs. The dual moving averages were a key barometer near 0.9222. The price has now moved below those levels and has moved down to a low of 0.92092 so far. The 100 day MA at 0.91992 (call it 0.9200) is the next key target on more selling. The 100 hour MA at 0.92238 is now risk for sellers.

AUDUSD

The AUDUSD has now broken above the swing highs from last week at 0.71723, and a swing area from 0.71556 to 0.71723. That area is now risk in the short term. Stay above is more bullish. The next target comes in at 0.72071. That level represents the 38.2% of the move down from the October 28 high and also a swing low from November 23 and swing high from November 25 before moving to the year low at 0.6992 last week.

NZDUSD:

The NZDUSD moved above the 200 hour MA for the first time since November 9, 2021 today at 0.67969. That MA is now risk for longs looking for more upside. The price has just moved to a session high at 0.6818. The NZD is a currency whose central bank has started to tighten and will likely continue to tighten to slow growth/inflation. The 0.68374 is the next target with 0.6855 to 0.68611 after that.as a target.