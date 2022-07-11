  • The USD is running.

The greenback is trading to new session highs vs. all the major currencies as the "dollar is king" flows continue.

  • EURUSD. The EURUSD is trading to a new session low and in the process is trading to the lowest level since December 2002.Close intraday risk is the low from Friday at 1.00705
  • GBPUSD: The GBPUSD is trading to a new session low at 1.1880. The low from last week at 1.1875 is ticks away. A move below would take the pair to the lowest level since March 26, 2020. The low in 2020 reached to 1.14033 by the way.
USDCHF trades up for 8 straight days now