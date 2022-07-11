>
New highs for the USD across the currency spectrum
The greenback is trading to new session highs vs. all the major currencies as the "dollar is king" flows continue.
EURUSD. The EURUSD is trading to a new session low and in the process is trading to the lowest level since December 2002.Close intraday risk is the low from Friday at 1.00705 GBPUSD: The GBPUSD is trading to a new session low at 1.1880. The low from last week at 1.1875 is ticks away. A move below would take the pair to the lowest level since March 26, 2020. The low in 2020 reached to 1.14033 by the way.
GBPUSD tests last week's lows
. The USDJPY is trading to a new high to 1998 at 137.747 after breaking away from the June high at 136.997 (call in 137.00). It would take a move back below that level and 136.70 to give buyers some hope. Absent that, and the buyers are still in firm control. USDJPY
USD/JPY
The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn’t traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world’s second most traded pair, it’s not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as “boring”, although this isn’t an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency.
Read this Term USDCHF. The USDCHF is NOT at recent highs but is on an 8 day up streak for that pair after up and down volatility over the last few months. The pair has moved up to test the 61.8% of the move down from the June high at 0.98374. Get and stay above that level increases the bullish bias. Watch 0.9816 as close support now (see chart below).
USDCHF trades up for 8 straight days now
. Despite the expectations for the RBNZ to raise rates by 50 basis points, the NZDUSD is trading to the lowest level since May 2020. Looking at the hourly chart the price high last week briefly extended above the 200 hour MA on Friday after the NFP. However, the price reversed back lower and fell back below the 100 hour MA today, tilting the bias back to the downside. The 100 hour MA comes in at 0.61644. The low last week at 0.61235 are risk levels in the pair going forward. Absent moves back above those levels keep the sellers in firm control NZDUSD
NZD/USD
The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world’s seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world’s most traded currency and the NZD being the tenth. What Affects the NZD/USD? The NZD/USD is offered at virtually every retail forex brokerage and is a common pair for traders to have experience with. The pair moves on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given New Zealand is the world's largest exporter of milk powder, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such help move the currency pair. Other factors of note for the NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a primary role in the direction of the currency pair with both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely monitored by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of abruptly moving the NZD/USD, which can oscillate much more than other normal pairs.
