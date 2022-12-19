The NASDAQ index is working on its fourth straight day to the downside. The high price on December 13 reached 11571.64. The low price just reached 10560.55. That's a decline of -8.77% from the high five days ago. The index is working on its fourth consecutive down day.

On December 13 (the CPI day in the US), the price extended above its 100 day moving average (blue line in the chart above), but could not sustain momentum. As a result, buyers turn to sellers and the price has been trending down ever since.

The FOMC raising the terminal rate did not help matters on Wednesday, and selling continued on Thursday and Friday and into today

NASDAQ is within 4.7% of its 2022 low

The NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. Read this Term index is now within 4.6% of the low price reached on October 13. For the year, the NASDAQ is down around -32.4%.

Take a look at other big tech stocks shares Apple are also feeling the pressure. It's shares are down -12% from last week's high, and moving closer to the June 16 low down at $129.05. The low price today reached $131.43.

For the year, the price is down around -25.7%.

However, that decline comes after a sharp rally off of the June low which saw the price get within around $1.13 of the closing level from December 31, 2021 at $177.25. The high price reached on August 16 extended to $176.12 before restarting the run to the downside.

Apple looks back to the low for the year

Google shares are fairing worse than Apple this year with a decline of -37.3% in 2022. It's low for the year was reached on November 3 at $82.98. The current price is trading at $89.64 after the price rebounded to a December 1 high price of $102.11. That high price stall just ahead of the 50% midpoint of the move down from the August high at $102.88. The inability to get above that target and the falling 100 day MA as well (blue line in the chart below), turned buyers to sellers technically.

Alphabet shares are down 37%

For another big cap technical Microsoft, it reached its high for the year on the first trading day of the year at $338. The current price is trading at $240.10. That's down -28.67%. Although sharply lower, the price is comfortably above its low for the year from November 4 at $213.43.

Technically, looking at the daily chart below, the high corrective price from August 15 stalled against its 200 day moving average (green line in the chart below).

Fast-forward to the high price reached just last week, the price once again stalled against its 200 day moving average (green line currently at $262.75).

Needless to say that 200 day moving average is increasingly more important as we head toward the new trading year. It would take a move above that 200 day moving average (currently at $262.75) to increase the bullish bias in the shares of Microsoft. Absent that, and the sellers are still more in control.

Microsoft shares are down 28.6% on the