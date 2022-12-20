USDJPY cracks below 50% midpoint

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. Read this Term is trading to a new session low. IN the process, the price has moved below the 132.00 level and into a swing area going back to April and May and June. The sharp move to the downside had the BOJ as the catalyst. Technicals are also playing a key role in the move.

Looking at the daily chart above, the pair moved sharply lower on the back of the BOJ shift in their 10 year target yield from 0.25% to 0.5%.That shift sent the USDJPY moving sharply to the downside and in the process away from its 200 day moving average at 135.724. The price also moved below the December 2 low at 133.61 and the 50% midpoint of the 2022 trading range 132.70. The price correction off of the initial low did reach back above the 50% retracement up to 132.89, but the move back to the downside has continued in the early New York session tilting the bias more to the downside once again (below the 50% midpoint level).

What next?

Going back in time, the area between 131.24 and 132.02 was home to swing highs and swing lows going back to April, May and June(see red numbered circles on the chart above). In early August of this year, the price fell below that old area, but found support buyers against its 100 day moving average (blue line in the chart). Later in August a correction lower, reestablished support in that swing area (between 131.246 and 132.02). That was the go-ahead to restart the bullish trend to the upside that ultimately stalled at the multi-decade high at 151.938 in the month of October.

Now with the price back to that swing area, it should give traders some cause for pause (i.e support). The dip buyers looking for a bounce could use the 131.246 level as a risk defining level with limited exposure. In other words, we should expect some sort of battle between the buyers and sellers within the area. However, we aware that the technical breaks today, did damage and put the sellers firmly more in control. Specifically,

Breaking away from the 200 day moving average at 135.724 is more bearish long term.

Falling below the old December low at 133.619 is more bearish long term.

Falling below the 50% of the 2022 trading range at 132.70 is more bearish long term

All those levels should provide technical selling ceilings. For example if the 50% retracement at 132.70 is tested and cannot move back above, the sellers are firmly in control.

Ultimately it would take a move back above the 200 day moving average to hurt the bearish bias from a longer-term perspective.

So sellers are in control, but a key support area is being tested on the daily chart. Get below 131.25 area, however, and another door will open up from a technical perspective.

