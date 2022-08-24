NZDUSD erases the gains from yesterday

The NZDUSD NZD/USD The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world's seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world's most traded currency and the NZD being the tenth. What Affects the NZD/USD? The NZD/USD is offered at virtually every retail forex brokerage and is a common pair for traders to have experience with. The pair moves on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given New Zealand is the world's largest exporter of milk powder, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such help move the currency pair. Other factors of note for the NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a primary role in the direction of the currency pair with both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely monitored by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of abruptly moving the NZD/USD, which can oscillate much more than other normal pairs. Read this Term moved higher yesterday with the dollar selling after the weaker than expected flash PMI data. The price extended above a swing area between 0.6212 and 0.62165 and the falling 100 hour moving average (blue line).

However, momentum above that area could not be maintained. The price rotated back to the downside. The gains on the weaker data have now been erased.

In trading today, the Asian session high stall near the swing area just above the 100 hour moving average. Later in the European morning session, the corrective high price stalled against the falling 100 hour moving average. That run to the upside was quickly reversed.

The pair is making a new session low and looks to test the swing lows over the last three trading days between 0.61557 and 0.6165. A break below that area opens the door for further selling.

Looking at the daily chart, the price of the last four trading days has been trading above and below the low of an old swing area between 0.6184 and 0.62122. The market is taking a pause. The current prices trading back below the low from that swing area. If the price can now stay below 0.6184, the sellers could make a run toward the lows reached in July. The 0.60989 is the next major target followed by the low for the year at 0.60599. That low was the lowest level since May 2020 during the early days of the Covid pandemic.

NZDUSD falls below the swing area