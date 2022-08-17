NZDUSD trades to a new session low

The NZDUSD NZD/USD The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world's seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world's most traded currency and the NZD being the tenth. What Affects the NZD/USD? The NZD/USD is offered at virtually every retail forex brokerage and is a common pair for traders to have experience with. The pair moves on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given New Zealand is the world's largest exporter of milk powder, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such help move the currency pair. Other factors of note for the NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a primary role in the direction of the currency pair with both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely monitored by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of abruptly moving the NZD/USD, which can oscillate much more than other normal pairs. Read this Term is trading to a new low and in the process is moving below the 50% of the move up from the July 14 low.

The move lower comes despite a 50 basis point hike by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to 3.0% (the highest since July 2015). The high price for the day reached up toward resistance near 0.6383 which was a swing low on Thursday, and near a swing corrective high on Monday (see red numbered circles).

The market swung around violently after the rate decision. However, ultimately, sellers took control on a final rotation back below the 200 hour moving average, and the swing area between 0.6303 and 0.63153. More recently the pair has broken below another swing area between 0.6272 and 0.62797.

The 50% is the next level to be broken and there is some up and down aruond that level at 0.62638..

Overall, there has been a lot of downside levels that have been broken. The selling - especially on the last break back below the 200 hour MA (green line) - has been consistent.

Looking at the 5 minute chart below, the sellers are evident AFTER the last break below the 200 hour MA. The falling 100 bar MA on that chart comes in at 0.62915 (and moving lower - blue line). That MA will be eyed on a rebound for clues that the market is turning more neutral. Stay below is more bearish in the short term.

Meanwhile if the price can continue to move below the 50%, the next key target area comes between 0.6212 to 0.62168 and the 61.8% between that area (at 0.62638).

NZDUSD on the 5-minute chart