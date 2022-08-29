NZDUSD corrects to a swing area with more work to do.

The NZDUSD NZD/USD The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world's seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world's most traded currency and the NZD being the tenth. What Affects the NZD/USD? The NZD/USD is offered at virtually every retail forex brokerage and is a common pair for traders to have experience with. The pair moves on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given New Zealand is the world's largest exporter of milk powder, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such help move the currency pair. Other factors of note for the NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a primary role in the direction of the currency pair with both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely monitored by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of abruptly moving the NZD/USD, which can oscillate much more than other normal pairs. Read this Term held resistance last week against the 200 hour MA. On Thursday, the run higher stalled ahead of the level. On Friday, the price moved right up to the level and backed off (after the core PCE data).

On Friday, the selling was strong with the pair closing at the session lows.

Today, the price moved to a new low in the Asian session at 0.61007 (call it 0.6100). That was not the low for the year (the low reached 0.60599 on July 14 (see daily chart below).

The subsequent move higher has seen the price move back higher to test a swing area between 0.6155 to 0.6165. The high price reached 0.61665 and 0.61657 respectively on two seperate hourly bars. Getting above that area is needed to increase the bullish bias - with more work to do to give the buyers more confidence.

The "work to do" is to get above the falling 100 hour MA at 0.6183. Just ahead of that is the 50% mipoing of the move down from the high last week at 0.61753. The 200 hour MA is at 0.6202 now. WIth 2 successful tests of that MA line last week, the levels importance has increased and ultimately, if the price is to show more upside, getting and staying above the 200 hour MA is required.

Absent moves above those levels and the sellers are more in control.

NZDUSD falls to a new month low. Tests July lows.