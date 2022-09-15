NZDUSD tests lows from yesterday/year

The NZDUSD NZD/USD The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world's seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world's most traded currency and the NZD being the tenth. What Affects the NZD/USD? The NZD/USD is offered at virtually every retail forex brokerage and is a common pair for traders to have experience with. The pair moves on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given New Zealand is the world's largest exporter of milk powder, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Other factors of note for the NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a primary role in the direction of the currency pair with both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely monitored by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of abruptly moving the NZD/USD, which can oscillate much more than other normal pairs. Read this Term is trading to a new low for the year but only by the smallest of margins so far. The low took out the low from yesterday by about a pip at 0.59749 vs 0.59754 yesterday. The price has bounced to 0.5982 currently, but remains vulnerable to the downside as the broader S&P and Nasdaq NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. Read this Term trade lower for the day (down -0.63% and -1.09% respectively). They are off lows but still have downside vulnerabiities.

Looking at the hourly chart of the NZDUSD above, the pair moved sharply lower on Tuesday on the back of the stronger than expected CPI data. Yesterday the price waffled up and down in nondirectional trading as the declines consolidated near the lows. Nevertheless a new low was made for the year.

In trading today, the initial price action was to the upside, but after stalling near the high price from yesterday, the price has rotated back to the downside falling back below the swing low from September 7, and as mentioned, taking out the low from yesterday by less than 1 pip.

Also contributing to the bearish technical bias is that the high price from yesterday and today stalled ahead of the swing low price from September 8 at 0.60297.

Going forward getting back above the natural support/resistance level at 0.6000 would be needed to try to take the pair out of the bearish hole (it would also take the price back above the September 7 low). That is the minimum. There would be more work to do on the upside including getting above the highs from yesterday and today and also above the swing lows from September 8 at 0.60297. However, moving back above those targets would give the dip buyers against the low from yesterday some breathing room. Absent that - and on a move to new lows - and the sellers remain in firm control.

Watch the 0.6000 level above...

Taking a look at the weekly chart, the pair is trading at the lowest level since the week of May 17. The next downside target comes at swing lows from the April 19 week, and the lows from the weeks of May 10 and May 17, 2020. Those lows come between 0.59089 and 0.59218. A downward sloping trendline on the weekly chart also cross within that swing area.Move below adds to the bearish bias and would further increase the bearish bias from a technical perspective.

NZDUSD on the weekly chart