Russell 2000 technical analysis: Bullish while above 1820

Russell 2000 futures (RTY) on the daily timeframe is retesting this previously broken bull flag (green channel) and might still decline but as long as a daily candle does close below 1820, bulls should be fine. Otherwise, bears regain control.

Trade the Russell 2000 at your own risk. Visit ForexLive.com for more technical analysis.