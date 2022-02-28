The Vaneck Russian ETF (RSX) is trading down around -24% at the moment at $12.04 after trading as low as $10.78. The low was the lowest level since 2009. The index is down over -67% from the October 26,2021 high at $33.39.
VanEck Russia ETF (RSX®) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVIS®Russia Index (MVRSXTR), which includes publicly traded companies that are incorporated in Russia or that are incorporated outside of Russia but has at least 50% of their revenues/related assets in Russia
Meanwhile, the MSCI Russia ETF (ERUS) is also trading down sharply today. The index is currently trading down -19.82% and is down -62.54% from its 2021 high.
The iShares MSCI Russia ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of Russian equities.
Looking at the Russian ruble, the USDRUB, since its October 2021 low at 69.1735, the pair has risen 60.28% to a high of 110.94 today (the current price is at 105.95) and is up 23% on the day.
The Russian central bank raised rates to 20% from 9.5%, to try and stem the flow of funds out of the RUB.
The changes are certainly significant. It is hoped that the economic pressure, along with the Ukrainian fight (NATO pressure), will be enough to persuade Putin to pull back.