Silver falls to lowest level since July 2020

The price of silver Silver Silver is a precious metal that is commonly traded on exchanges or through brokers. It is much more affordable than gold and thanks to its importance as an industrial metal as well as volatility, is widely traded.For precious metals traders, gold is a much more popular market. Big institutions buy gold as a currency hedge when real interest rates and yields on other assets become unacceptably low. Central banks will buy gold, not silver, as a reserve asset to diversify their currency exposure.Instead, silver functions more heavily as a commodity than a currency. Silver, also known as the white metal, is commonly linked with gold and the relationship between the two often dictates its price. The entire silver market is worth about only $540 billion currently, which makes it much smaller than other markets.Despite its smaller size in market share, the price of silver can oscillate strongly without a lot of money moving into it.The supply of silver grows only by only 1 to 3 percent each year, and about half the market is consumed through industrial use (unlike gold, which is more limited in how it's used).As of August 2020, there are 19.2 billion ounces of silver reserves globally (meeting certain purity standards) against 1.83 billion ounces of gold reserves.How to Trade SilverThe most common way for retail traders to get exposure to silver is through exchange-traded-funds (ETFs) or contracts-for-difference (CFDs). Both are typical offerings at retail brokerages.Investing in silver CFDs saves you the inconvenience of paying for silver storage. Moreover, CFDs give you the opportunity to trade silver in both directions. Many retail investors prefer trading silver through CFDs with brokers as there is no large fee for physical delivery or commission that can erode potential profits. has been on a sharp move to the downside. Since it's last peak at $26.21, the price has been down 16 of the last 18 trading days. Today, the price made a new cycle low but has seen a rebound and trades higher on the day. The low price today reached $20.46 before rebounding. The price is currently at $20.99 .

The run from the high on April 18 to low today subtracted $5.75 from the price or near -22%. The sharply higher dollar along with negative technicals have helped to push the price lower.

Technically, looking at the daily chart above, on April 25 the price fell below the converged 100 and 200 day moving averages. Earlier on March 30, the price bounced off its 200 day moving average. The fall below both it and the 100 and 200 day MA turned the buyers to sellers.

More recently, this week the price fell below a technical area between $21.429 and $22.01. It would now take a move above that swing area to give the buyers a victory. Absent that and the sellers are more in control.

Drilling to the hourly chart below, the trend to the downside has been able to stay mostly below its 200 hour moving average. There were brief move above that moving average on May 5 (on 2 Separate occasions) but those breaks failed and by May 6, the price has moved below the 100 hour moving average and has stayed below that moving average since then.

The current 100 hour MA comes in at $21.36. A move above that level, and then the 200 hour MA (blue and green lines) at $21.938, is needed to give the buyers more control. The 200 hour MA is near the high of the swing area on the daily chart at $22.01. Getting above $22.00 is therefore a key target to get to and through on move higher next week. Absent that, and the sellers remain in full control.

Silver has trended lower